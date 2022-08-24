Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City May Discuss New Contract With Bernardo Silva

Manchester City may try and discuss a new contract with Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City fans may breathe a sigh of relief, with the club expected to discuss a new contract with the player. Barcelonan are expected to try until the end, but the valuation on the player may be too much for the Catalan club.

Bernardo Silva has always been tempted by the prospect of Barcelona, but is expected to stay at Manchester City this summer.

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City want to tie Bernardo Silva down.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are expected to have a direct conversation with Bernardo Silva soon, and a potential new contract may be discussed between player and club.

The saga has went on for virtually the whole summer, alongside the Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United saga. Both deals were linked, with Barcelona not being able to pursue Bernardo Silva without selling Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester City are aware Barcelona may not be able to afford a deal for Bernardo Silva now, and are prepared to take advantage of the situation and offer him a new contract to tie him down to the club.

If an offer had of came from Barcelona, the player was always tempted by the prospect. But Barcelona do not currently have the means to afford a deal without selling Frenkie De Jong, which looks increasingly unlikely.

Bernardo Silva's current contract runs out in June 2025, and Manchester City may look to extend it by one or two years.

