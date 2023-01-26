Report: Manchester City May Offer Joao Cancelo In Swap Deal For Attacker

Joao Cancelo not so long ago was one of Manchester City's stars and a key reason why they won back-to-back Premier League title as his attacking excellence down the left hand side gave Pep Guardiola another weapon.

However since the World Cup the Portuguese international has looked a completely different player who is devoid of confidence with Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake being the preferred choices at right and left back.

Now according to a report the former Juventus man may be on the way out of Manchester with the club supposedly interested in a potential swap deal with Italian Champions AC Milan.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Manchester City are willing to let go of Cancelo for Rafael Leao

The AC Milan player in question is Rafael Leao who is one of the hottest prospects in Europe and has been since last season after he helped propel his club to the title.

According to Calciomercato Guardiola could be tempted by a potential deal for Leao which involves Cancelo going the other way.

Leao who is only 23-years-old has less than 18 months remaining on his deal and speculation persists over the next move of his career hence why City are intrigued by a transfer for the explosive winger which Guardiola hasn't really got at the moment with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden being different types of attackers to Leao.

A lot would ride on AC Milan accepting Cancelo whilst of course the player himself would have to want to go.

