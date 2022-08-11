Report: Manchester City May Turn Their Attention To Kieran Tierney In Left-Back Pursuit

Manchester City have been on the search for a left-back ever since they let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave and join Arsenal however their main target Marc Cucurella was unattainable so their attention has turned to several other options with Kieran Tierney being a possible alternative.

Marc Cucurella was Pep Guardiola's main target but Brighton's price tag was too much for City who weren't willing to pay £50 million for him and had a bid worth £30 million rejected for him.

Tierney came off the bench in Arsenal's opening Premier League game IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea ended up swooping in to acquire his services paying over £60 million for him which is why City stayed clear of the Spanish international.

The Premier League Champions are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht but only consider the 21-year-old as a development player which is why they also want another senior left-back to compete with Joao Cancelo as Gomez may be sent out on loan with Girona interested.

If the left-back hunt carries on City may look a bit closer to home after being linked with several players from some of Europe's major leagues as according to The Telegraph they may attempt so sign Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

Tierney has been at Arsenal for three years after joining from Celtic in 2019 but the 25-year-old has been unlucky with injuries during his time at The Emirates.

Zinchenko was signed with many assuming he would play in midfield however he started left-back in the first game so this could open the door for Tierney's exit as he may become the second choice at Arsenal.

City's deal for Renan Lodi is off so Tierney may be the next full-back on their radar.

