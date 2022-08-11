Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City May Turn Their Attention To Kieran Tierney In Left-Back Pursuit

Manchester City have been on the search for a left-back ever since they let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave and join Arsenal however their main target Marc Cucurella was unattainable so their attention has turned to several other options with Kieran Tierney being a possible alternative.

Marc Cucurella was Pep Guardiola's main target but Brighton's price tag was too much for City who weren't willing to pay £50 million for him and had a bid worth £30 million rejected for him.

Kieran Tierney

Tierney came off the bench in Arsenal's opening Premier League game

Chelsea ended up swooping in to acquire his services paying over £60 million for him which is why City stayed clear of the Spanish international.

The Premier League Champions are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht but only consider the 21-year-old as a development player which is why they also want another senior left-back to compete with Joao Cancelo as Gomez may be sent out on loan with Girona interested.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the left-back hunt carries on City may look a bit closer to home after being linked with several players from some of Europe's major leagues as according to The Telegraph they may attempt so sign Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

Tierney has been at Arsenal for three years after joining from Celtic in 2019 but the 25-year-old has been unlucky with injuries during his time at The Emirates.

Zinchenko was signed with many assuming he would play in midfield however he started left-back in the first game so this could open the door for Tierney's exit as he may become the second choice at Arsenal.

City's deal for Renan Lodi is off so Tierney may be the next full-back on their radar.

                       Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityArsenal

Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sergio Gomez Documents To Complete Transfer To Be Signed Soon

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Renan Lodi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Renan Lodi To Manchester City Is Off After Talks Have Not Progressed

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Cesc Fabregas & William Gallas
News

William Gallas Believes Manchester City Will Come Out On Top In The Title Race

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
imago1013753626h
News

'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Bournemouth_2
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Bournemouth | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Erling haaland
Match Coverage

Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Ait-Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Continue To Monitor Rayan Ait-Nouri

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva Unless They Get Huge Offer

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago