Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Offered To Barcelona For €80million

Bernardo Silva has reportedly been offered to Barcelona for a fee in the region of €80million. This isn't the first report suggesting that Bernardo Silva has been offered to Barcelona, after rGerard Romero reported two weeks ago that it had happened.

Barcelona really want Bernardo Silva, and are working through the Frenkie De Jong situation to find a solution to sign Silva.

Bernardo Silva has reportedly been offered to Barcelona. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to French publication L'Equipe, Bernardo Silva has been offered to Barcelona for a fee of €80million. Jorge Mendes has been offering the player around Europe, and the two clubs showing the most interest are Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona are showing more interest than Madrid, and as we reported on City Transfer Room last month, have Bernardo Silva as a main target this summer.

Barcelona want to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva before the end of the window. The latter can only be completed if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club according to Gabriel Sans.

Manchester City have claimed Bernardo is in the clubs plans for next season, but the reports suggesting otherwise have yet to slow down. City would be expected to sign a replacement if Silva was to leave, with Lucas Paqueta from Lyon being an option for Pep Guardiola's side.

Nothing can happen in terms of Bernardo Silva to Barcelona if Frenkie De Jong does not leave Barcelona. The Catalan club cannot pursue the City midfielder until they offload Frenkie De Jong, and if that is not possible the pursuit of Bernardo Silva will not materialize.

Will Bernardo Silva leave Manchester City?

Read More Manchester City Coverage