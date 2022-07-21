Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Speaks On Future Amid Barcelona Interest

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was speaking last night after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Club America in Texas. City won the game thanks to two Kevin De Bruyne goals, and Bernardo Silva was interviewed after the game when asked about his future at the club.

Silva has been heavily linked to Barca in recent weeks, with reports in Spain suggesting the Manchester City midfielder is open to a move to Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva addressed his future last night. IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Football Daily after the game, Bernardo Silva was questioned about his Manchester City future. Reports have linked him to Barcelona, and even PSG in a swap deal with Neymar. Silva had this to say about his future at the club.

Gerard Romero reported last week that Barcelona had agreed a deal with Manchester City for a fee of below €80million. Reporters in England did not agree with this claim, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed Barcelona will try for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves.

Barcelona are activating their second lever this morning, with officials from Sixth Street arriving into Barcelona offices today to complete the deal.

Barca are set to earn €310million, which will go towards player transfers and registrations.

Barcelona owe Frenkie De Jong €17million in deferred wages, but Gerard Romero last night stated if Barcelona were to activate a third lever, they would not need to sell De Jong.

That could have ramifications for Bernardo Silva, if Barcelona no longer need to sell Frenkie De Jong, they can move for Silva freely. Xavi dreams of the Portuguese midfielder, and he may get his wish if things go well financially for Barcelona.

