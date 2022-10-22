Report: Manchester City Midfielder Could Return To Turkey

Despite being born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, İlkay Gündoğan is the product of two Turkish parents. However, many are unaware of his links to the nationality due to his choice to play for Germany.

The 31-year-old's future is somewhat unknown, with his contract running out at the end of the current season.

The midfielder has admitted his desire to play in Turkey or USA once he leaves England, which could be sooner than City fans are hoping.

According to The Sun, there could be a shock move on the cards, with Galatasaray said to be interested in Gündoğan. He is open to staying at Manchester City, though, with Pep Guardiola wanting to keep the midfield maestro.

Gündoğan was Guardiola first City signing when the Spaniard took charge in 2016, buying the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund for £20.4million.

Since, Gündoğan has made 267 appearances in Blue, scoring 51 goals and assisting another 34.

Some of those 51 goals have been vital to City's success, with the most recent coming against Aston Villa at the end of last season to return the Premier League trophy to the Etihad.

