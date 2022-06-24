Report: Manchester City Midfielder Darko Gyabi Set To Join Leeds United For £5million

Manchester City have just about wrapped up the Kalvin Phillips deal after agreeing a fee with Leeds United for the midfielder. Academy product Darko Gyabi is set to be sent the other way, in a deal worth £5million.

The deal however is not part of the Kalvin Phillips deal, and is being negotiated separately. Darko Gyabi has not yet made an appearance for Manchester City's first team.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Darko Gyabi is set to join Leeds United in a deal separate to the Kalvin Phillips deal. The fee is set as £5million, and the midfielder would join Leeds United ahead of the current season.

Manchester City have been negotiating over the fee for Phillips for a number of weeks, and perhaps Gyabi being sent the other way was a contributing factor in the deal finally being agreed.

Darko Gyabi is an England International at Under-18 level, he has been capped two times.

Leeds United are getting a young midfielder from one of the best academy's in world football at the minute. Leeds will hope they can mold Darko Gyabi into a future star.

For now, it will help lessen the wounds of one of their very own leaving the club.

Read More Manchester City Coverage