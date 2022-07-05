Report: Manchester City Midfielder Diego Rosa Set To Sign For Portuguese Club Vizela On Loan

Manchester City are set to continue the theme of sending their academy players on loan this summer, with midfielder Diego Rosa set to join Vizela on a season-long loan.

Rosa is a 19-year old attacking midfielder, and spent last season out on loan at Lommel SK. Manchester City signed the Brazilian from Gremio in February 2021.

Diego Rosa with Ederson and Gabriel Jesus IMAGO / Belga

According to O Jogo, Manchester City midfielder Diego Rosa is set to join Portuguese club Vizela on a season-long loan. Manchester City are keen on getting the promising midfielder some game time, and feel Vizela is the perfect club to do just that.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Lommel SK, where he played 19 games in the league. Rosa scored two goals and provided two assists in them games.

With Rosa never making an appearance for Manchester City's first team, they are keen on getting him some minutes. Vizela finished 14th in the Liga Nos last season, and are definitely a club a player like Diego Rosa can mature as a player.

The Portuguese League may be a step up from the football Rosa would have played in the Belgian league last season, but if he is ever to break into the Manchester City first-team, it will be a challenge he relishes.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: