Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Diego Rosa Set To Sign For Portuguese Club Vizela On Loan

Manchester City are set to continue the theme of sending their academy players on loan this summer, with midfielder Diego Rosa set to join Vizela on a season-long loan. 

Rosa is a 19-year old attacking midfielder, and spent last season out on loan at Lommel SK. Manchester City signed the Brazilian from Gremio in February 2021.

Diego Rosa with Ederson and Gabriel Jesus

Diego Rosa with Ederson and Gabriel Jesus

According to O Jogo, Manchester City midfielder Diego Rosa is set to join Portuguese club Vizela on a season-long loan. Manchester City are keen on getting the promising midfielder some game time, and feel Vizela is the perfect club to do just that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Lommel SK, where he played 19 games in the league. Rosa scored two goals and provided two assists in them games.

With Rosa never making an appearance for Manchester City's first team, they are keen on getting him some minutes. Vizela finished 14th in the Liga Nos last season, and are definitely a club a player like Diego Rosa can mature as a player.

The Portuguese League may be a step up from the football Rosa would have played in the Belgian league last season, but if he is ever to break into the Manchester City first-team, it will be a challenge he relishes.

                  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

imago1011293884h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Move to Chelsea 'Very Nearly Done' From What Pundit Has Heard Regarding Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Hope To Finalise The Signing Of Raheem Sterling Before The Weekend

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Do Not Expect Bernardo Silva To Leave The Club This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as United play Brentford
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Could Manchester City Swoop Back In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Will Not Force A Move From Manchester City Despite Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Manchester City's Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips is leaving Leeds United
News

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Cannot Wait To Link-up With Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet Romeo Lavia Set For Southampton Medical

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago