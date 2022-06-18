Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Midfielder Rodri to Sign New Deal

Manchester City are intending on giving midfielder Rodri a new contract at the end of the year.

Rodri has been brilliant for the Blues this year, and the club are planning on rewarding him with a new contract.

Rodri celebrates winning the league.

Rodri celebrates winning the league.

The proposal has already been approved by Pep Guardiola.

This news comes after Manchester City moved even closer in their pursuit of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Rodri, 25, signed for Manchester City in 2019. 

The Spaniard has made 151 appearances for the Manchester Club, scoring 13 goals.

Rodri claimed his second Premier League this season, playing a pivotal role in scoring the equaliser on the final game of the season.

It will be important Manchester City tie Rodri to a new deal, espeically after the departure of Fernandinho.

Rodri had the highest average rating for any Defensive Midfielder in the league in 2021/22 according to Whoscored.com, which truly highlights his importance.

Pep Guardiola has agreed to Rodri's extension, and will be delighted to continue working with the man he signed from Athletico Madrid.

Rodri continues in blue.

