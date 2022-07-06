Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Romeo Lavia Confirmed As New Southampton Player In £12million Deal

Romeo Lavia has officially left Manchester City and joined Southampton in a deal worth £12million. The Saints were keen on the Belgian midfielder, who shrugged off interest from Leeds to Join Ralf Hasenhuttl's men.

The midfielder joined Manchester City from Anderlect in 2020, and made two appearances for the first-team.

Romeo Lavia in action for Manchester City

According to Fabrizio Romano, Romeo Lavia is officially a Southampton player. Lavia joins the Saints in a deal worth £12million, which includes a buy-back clause of £40million. Manchester City inserted a similar clause in the contract of Gavin Bazunu, which shows how highly the club rate the players they're letting go.

Lavia will officially be announced by Southampton in the coming hours, but has already took to Twitter to say his goodbyes to Manchester City.

The former Anderlect midfielder was highly rated inside the club, but many felt right now he just wasn't ready to make the step up and compete with Rodri. Kalvin Phillips will take that mantle, but considering the buy-back clause Manchester City may feel Lavia will mature into a brilliant footballer.

Southampton continue their mantra of developing young players, one that has worked well for them since they came back up from the Championship.

