Report: Manchester City Monitor Hoffenheim Defender David Raum As Marc Cucurella Alternative

Manchester City are monitoring Hoffenheim left-back David Raum as an alternative to Marc Cucurella. The German defender has been of interest to City since the beginning of the window, with the club knowing he is a cheaper option than Cucurella.

Brighton are playing hardball with City on the financial side of things. The Seagulls are holding out for £50million, a fee which Manchester City won't pay.

David Raum

Manchester City are interested in David Raum

According to Graeme Bailey, Manchester City have done work on the possibility of signing David Raum from Hoffenheim. They are adamant on a left-back this summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko now set to join Arsenal in a deal worth £25million.

If Zinchenko leaves, Joao Cancelo will be the only senior left-back at the club. Cucurella is the main target for the position, but David Raum may be seen as the more achievable option.

Raum has a price tag of €30million, which is significantly lower than the £50million tag Brighton have put on Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City view David Raum as an option if they can not come to an agreement with Brighton and make them lower the fee for the Spaniard.

City will definitely sign a left-back this summer, the question is which one?

