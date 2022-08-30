Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Monitoring The Situation Of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Manchester City have their eyes on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's future at the club, and would pounce if there was any uncertainty.

Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new deal at Arsenal soon amid reports he is happy and committed to the club, but Manchester City are monitoring his situation in case he decides he wants something new.

Arsenal are confident the player will sign a new long-term deal at the club, and are hoping to tie him down to one very soon.

Saka is a pivotal part of the current Arsenal team, and a player Mikel Arteta will be desperate not to lose.

Bukayo Saka

Manchester City have an eye on Bukayo Saka's situation.

According to The Times Sport, Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. Saka has yet to sign a long-term deal at the club, and Manchester City along with Liverpool have an eye on the situation.

Arsenal do expect the player to commit to the club long-term. Mikel Arteta spoke out recently about Saka signing a new contract, and the Arsenal winger responded today. 

"I share his (Mikel Arteta's) confidence. I really feel at home at Arsenal.

I feel the love from my team-mates, the coaches, and from the fans."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While it may seem likely the player will commit to the club he grew up in, stranger things have happened in football. 

Manchester City like the player internally, and if an opportunity comes to pry him from the clutches of the Gunners, the club will not hesitate to do so. It would be a similar situation to when Raheem Sterling signed from Liverpool.

            Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityArsenal

imago1012009984h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Reach Agreement In Principle To Sign Manuel Akanji

By Dylan Mcbennett
FIFA 23
News

Manchester City Leaked FIFA 23 Ratings

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manuel Akanji Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland Convinced Manuel Akanji To Join Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Marco Verratti
Transfer Rumours

Report: No Truth In Marco Veratti To Manchester City Rumours

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Believe Bernardo Silva Signing Can Happen

By Dylan Mcbennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Close To Signing Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
News

Report: Manchester City Line Up PSG Star As Bernardo Silva Replacement

By Alex Caddick
Haaland
News

Jose Enrique Believes Darwin Nunez Should Be More Like Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson