Report: Manchester City Monitoring The Situation Of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new deal at Arsenal soon amid reports he is happy and committed to the club, but Manchester City are monitoring his situation in case he decides he wants something new.

Arsenal are confident the player will sign a new long-term deal at the club, and are hoping to tie him down to one very soon.

Saka is a pivotal part of the current Arsenal team, and a player Mikel Arteta will be desperate not to lose.

Manchester City have an eye on Bukayo Saka's situation. IMAGO / PA Images

According to The Times Sport, Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. Saka has yet to sign a long-term deal at the club, and Manchester City along with Liverpool have an eye on the situation.

Arsenal do expect the player to commit to the club long-term. Mikel Arteta spoke out recently about Saka signing a new contract, and the Arsenal winger responded today.

"I share his (Mikel Arteta's) confidence. I really feel at home at Arsenal.

I feel the love from my team-mates, the coaches, and from the fans."

While it may seem likely the player will commit to the club he grew up in, stranger things have happened in football.

Manchester City like the player internally, and if an opportunity comes to pry him from the clutches of the Gunners, the club will not hesitate to do so. It would be a similar situation to when Raheem Sterling signed from Liverpool.

