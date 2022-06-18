Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Move Closer to Marc Cucurella Transfer

Manchester City are making progress on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella.

The Manchester Club are moving closer to securing the Spaniards signature.

Marc Cucurella for Brighton & Hove Albion 

Marc Cucurella for Brighton & Hove Albion 

Pol Ballus reports that Manchester City are now confident of signing Marc Cucurella 

Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of the left-back, who played for Barcelona B. A team Guardiola himself managed in the past. 

Txixi Begiristain is also said to be keen on Cucurella. 

Regarding the fee, Brighton are said to be holding out for a fee similar to what they got for Ben White. 

Arsenal paid £50million for the centre-back, and Brighton are hoping for a fee similar to that. 

Manchester City will walk away if Brighton refuse to compromise on this fee. 

Manchester City have looked at David Raum from Hoffenheim in the event a deal can't be formulated for Marc Cucurella, but they're confident it will. 

David Raum in action against Hungary's Adam Nagy

David Raum for Germany 

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Marc Cucurella is the perfect replacement. 

Manchester City are confident of this one happening. 

