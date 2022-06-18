Report: Manchester City Move Closer to Marc Cucurella Transfer
Manchester City are making progress on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella.
The Manchester Club are moving closer to securing the Spaniards signature.
Pol Ballus reports that Manchester City are now confident of signing Marc Cucurella
Pep Guardiola is a massive fan of the left-back, who played for Barcelona B. A team Guardiola himself managed in the past.
Txixi Begiristain is also said to be keen on Cucurella.
Regarding the fee, Brighton are said to be holding out for a fee similar to what they got for Ben White.
Arsenal paid £50million for the centre-back, and Brighton are hoping for a fee similar to that.
Manchester City will walk away if Brighton refuse to compromise on this fee.
Manchester City have looked at David Raum from Hoffenheim in the event a deal can't be formulated for Marc Cucurella, but they're confident it will.
Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Marc Cucurella is the perfect replacement.
Manchester City are confident of this one happening.
