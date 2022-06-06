Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt has vocally expressed his displeasure with the form of Juventus, with the issue making the Dutch international consider whether to resign with 'The Old Lady'. With his deal running out next summer, Manchester City have been named as a potential destination shall he move on this window.

Juventus have failed to win the Scudetto for two season's on the bounce now, a fact that clearly angers the aspirational defender. After making a big money switch from Ajax on the back of an impressive 2018/19 UEFA Champions League run, De Ligt arrived in Turin expecting great team success, but that is yet to be the case.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

IMAGO / Pro Shots

With De Ligt potentially considering his future elsewhere, Calciomercato are reporting Manchester City to be a potential destination.

 "At the moment De Ligt would say yes only to four teams" further stating "Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool are the other three clubs. If these teams were to receive offers with the same salary he currently receives at Juventus (12 million), De Ligt would agree to leave."

De Ligt racked up 42 appearances for Juve last season, consistency of which Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may be impressed by. With City struggling with some defensive injuries this past season, Pep may be able to make a move for De Ligt to strengthen his backline. 

