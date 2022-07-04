Report: Manchester City Need To Sell Before They Can Agree A Deal For Marc Cucurella
Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella has been one of Manchester City's main targets since the beginning of the transfer window but a deal has been moving very slowly ever since the concrete interest was registered.
Joao Cancelo is the only left-back Pep Guardiola has at his disposal hence why Cucurella was identified as a target.
The price for the Spanish international has been reported to be around £45 million but City cannot agree a deal with Brighton yet as they need to sell either one of Raheem Sterling or Nathan Ake according to Fabrizio Romano via his here we go podcast.
However much they get for either one of those players is set to be used to strike up a deal for Cucurella who played 39 games in all competitions last season.
Read More
Sterling has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester City due to Guardiola unable to give him assurances over game time and the club are in negotiations with Chelsea over the forward.
The London club are also the favourite to sign Ake however reports have suggested City do not want to sell him without having a replacement lined up as well as the fact they want to make a profit on the defender.
So if Chelsea can match the prices for the pair expect some movement on deals especially for Cucurella.
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer