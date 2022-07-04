Report: Manchester City Need To Sell Before They Can Agree A Deal For Marc Cucurella

Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella has been one of Manchester City's main targets since the beginning of the transfer window but a deal has been moving very slowly ever since the concrete interest was registered.

Joao Cancelo is the only left-back Pep Guardiola has at his disposal hence why Cucurella was identified as a target.

Cucurella in action IMAGO / NurPhoto

The price for the Spanish international has been reported to be around £45 million but City cannot agree a deal with Brighton yet as they need to sell either one of Raheem Sterling or Nathan Ake according to Fabrizio Romano via his here we go podcast.

However much they get for either one of those players is set to be used to strike up a deal for Cucurella who played 39 games in all competitions last season.

Sterling has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester City due to Guardiola unable to give him assurances over game time and the club are in negotiations with Chelsea over the forward.

Ake on international duty IMAGO / Pro Shots

The London club are also the favourite to sign Ake however reports have suggested City do not want to sell him without having a replacement lined up as well as the fact they want to make a profit on the defender.

So if Chelsea can match the prices for the pair expect some movement on deals especially for Cucurella.