Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Need To Sell Before They Can Agree A Deal For Marc Cucurella

Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella has been one of Manchester City's main targets since the beginning of the transfer window but a deal has been moving very slowly ever since the concrete interest was registered.

Joao Cancelo is the only left-back Pep Guardiola has at his disposal hence why Cucurella was identified as a target.

Marc Cucurella in action

Cucurella in action

The price for the Spanish international has been reported to be around £45 million but City cannot agree a deal with Brighton yet as they need to sell either one of Raheem Sterling or Nathan Ake according to Fabrizio Romano via his here we go podcast.

However much they get for either one of those players is set to be used to strike up a deal for Cucurella who played 39 games in all competitions last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sterling has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester City due to Guardiola unable to give him assurances over game time and the club are in negotiations with Chelsea over the forward.

Ake on international duty

Ake on international duty

The London club are also the favourite to sign Ake however reports have suggested City do not want to sell him without having a replacement lined up as well as the fact they want to make a profit on the defender.

So if Chelsea can match the prices for the pair expect some movement on deals especially for Cucurella.

Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Report: Winger Riyad Mahrez Awaiting For Manchester City Contract Proposal

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Romeo Lavia To Southampton Is A Done Deal

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Bernardo vs Everton Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Instructs Jorge Mendes to Seal Barcelona Switch

By Matt Skinner4 hours ago
imago1012079725h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Is A Real Option For Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Serge Gnabry in action for Germany
Transfer Rumours

Will Manchester City Replace Chelsea Bound Raheem Sterling With Serge Gnabry?

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Matthijs De Ligt for Juventus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Matthijs De Ligt From Juventus, But Chelsea Remain Favorites

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and New Team-mate Reece James
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Sell Raheem Sterling To Chelsea Once Clubs Agree On Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Romeo Lavia for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Reach Full Agreement With Manchester City For Midfielder Romeo Lavia

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago