Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City No Longer Listening To Offers For Bernardo Silva

Recent reports claim that Manchester City will no longer be listening to offers for Portuguese Midfielder from Barcelona, after a summer-long pursuit.

Manchester City have undergone a busy summer transfer window makeover, key players such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have departed, whilst new acquisitions such as Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Sergio Gomez have all arrived at the Etihad.

One transfer saga continues to brew for the Sky Blues, Barcelona continue to seek the signature of Bernardo Silva, despite their well-documented financial issues.

However, recent reports claim that a deal for Bernardo Silva to go to Barcelona will not be struck this season.

As per Luis Rojo of Marca, Manchester City are done with the prospect of letting Bernardo Silva leave.

According to his most recent Twitter, City believe time is no longer on their side to get a deal done, with him saying "Bernardo Silva will not play for Barcelona this season. City is no longer listening to offers for him, it's too late."

The Blaugrana have been seeking Silva's signature for some time now, looking to had his name to a list of Summer signings that include the likes of Raphinha, Jules Kounde, and Robert Lewandowski.

Bernardo
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite this, Bernardo Silva is quickly looking like the one that got away for Xavi and Barcelona, with Pep Guardiola already stating he wants the player to stay, now it looks more certain than ever.

Bernardo Silva may next feature on Sunday when Manchester City take on Newcastle United away from home in Premier League action.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Will Announce Liam Delap Soon

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Believe It's Impossible To Find Bernardo Silva Replacement

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
imago1013803607h
News

Report: Manchester City May Seek Convenient Bernardo Silva Swap Deal

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
imago1010375869h
News

Gareth Taylor: Lionesses Could Feature in the Season Opener Against WFC Tomiris-Turan

By Matt Skinner5 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Calma Bernardo Silva' Gerard Romero Tells Barcelona Fans

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva May Be Open To A Contract Extension

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Reach Agreement To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
Issa Kabore
Transfer Rumours

Report: Issa Kabore Can Be Considered A Marseille Player

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago