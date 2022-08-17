Report: Manchester City No Longer Listening To Offers For Bernardo Silva

Recent reports claim that Manchester City will no longer be listening to offers for Portuguese Midfielder from Barcelona, after a summer-long pursuit.

Manchester City have undergone a busy summer transfer window makeover, key players such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have departed, whilst new acquisitions such as Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Sergio Gomez have all arrived at the Etihad.

One transfer saga continues to brew for the Sky Blues, Barcelona continue to seek the signature of Bernardo Silva, despite their well-documented financial issues.

However, recent reports claim that a deal for Bernardo Silva to go to Barcelona will not be struck this season.

As per Luis Rojo of Marca, Manchester City are done with the prospect of letting Bernardo Silva leave.

According to his most recent Twitter, City believe time is no longer on their side to get a deal done, with him saying "Bernardo Silva will not play for Barcelona this season. City is no longer listening to offers for him, it's too late."

The Blaugrana have been seeking Silva's signature for some time now, looking to had his name to a list of Summer signings that include the likes of Raphinha, Jules Kounde, and Robert Lewandowski.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Despite this, Bernardo Silva is quickly looking like the one that got away for Xavi and Barcelona, with Pep Guardiola already stating he wants the player to stay, now it looks more certain than ever.

Bernardo Silva may next feature on Sunday when Manchester City take on Newcastle United away from home in Premier League action.

