Report: Manchester City Not Planning to Replace Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling

Manchester City are not planning to replace Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling should they depart the club this summer, according to a report. 

Both players have been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, and it appears increasingly likely that the duo will leave the Etihad Stadium during the transfer window. 

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.

Jesus, who arrived from Palmeiras in 2017, has attracted interest from Arsenal and Spurs, with the Gunners reportedly prepared to do 'everything' to sign the Brazilian striker, according to Di Marzio

Sterling, on the other hand, is on Chelsea's radar. The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract, with The Blues said to be growing in confidence that they can complete a deal for the English winger, according to Simon Johnson of The Athletic.

Yet, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic, there are no plans in place to replace either player in the event that they leave the club, with City believing that they possess sufficient depth and quality to cope with the losses.

According to Sam Lee, Cole Palmer is also set to receive more game time next season. The 20-year-old impressed when called upon last season, and will provide further competition out wide. 

Palmer x Pep Cover

The sale of the two attackers for sizeable transfer fees could make sense for City as they target deals for Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella.

