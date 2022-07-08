Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Now Expected To Make Move For 'Keen' Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are now expected to make a move for Marc Cucurella, who is reportedly keen to join Pep Guardiola's side ahead of the new season. The Brighton defender is waiting patiently for Manchester City to send a bid to Brighton, who will not stand in his way.

Manchester City had to wait for the sale of one more player, as reported by Fabrizio Romano last week. That sale looks to have happened, with Raheem Sterling expected to be on Chelsea's pre-season tour.

Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is linked to Manchester City

According to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City are now expected to make a move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella. Cucurella is said to be keen to move to the Blue's, and Brighton owner Tony Bloom said the club will have to "consider" an offer should it arrive at their door. 

Manchester City are confident of securing the services of the Spaniard for a fee of around £45million. The sale of Raheem Sterling will effectively pay for the transfer of Marc Cucurella.

It is expected that the Cucurella transfer will accelerate within the next week now that Manchester City have sold the players they've needed to. 

Marc Cucurella may very well be a Manchester City player by next week.

