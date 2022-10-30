Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid

In the summer Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid before he joined Chelsea.

In the summer Manchester City were coming off the back of winning the Premier League trophy for the successive season but that didn't stop them from having a very busy transfer window as they intended to improve and go for every single trophy in the upcoming campaign.

They brought in several players with the most pivotal signing being Erling Haaland as it meant Pep Guardiola did not have to use the false nine system any longer.

As well as Haaland City brought in Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez.

There was some key outgoings as well with Fernandinho leaving on a free, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus both joined Arsenal whilst Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea however for the latter it could have been very different.

Raheem Sterling & Nacho Fernandez

Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Raheem Sterling

The England international wanted to leave City as he viewed his next contract as the most important one of his career and he was not pleased with the fact he was sometimes left out of the big games by Pep Guardiola.

So he joined Chelsea but the European Champions Real Madrid wanted to sign him according to AS.

He was a top target at the start of the summer for Carlo Ancelotti but Los Blancos were unable to sign him as they had already filled their non-eu quota in the squad.

Sterling has not had the best of starts at Cheslea as he has only managed to find the back of the net four times in all competitions as he gets used to new manager Graham Potter and his different ways of playing compared to the manager who signed himnm, Thomas Tuchel.

