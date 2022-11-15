Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City One Of Three European Giants Battling For Salzburg Star

(Photo by IMAGO / GEPA pictures)

Manchester City have been linked with another rising star, with this young star currently plying his trade in Austria with RB Salzburg.

Rated at €35million, Red Bull Salzburg's Noah Okafor is currently one of the fastest-growing talents in European football. 

Having signed from Basel in 2020, the centre-forward has made a name for himself during RB Salzburg's UEFA Champions League games this season, finishing third in a group consisting of Chelsea, AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester City are one of the three major European clubs currently interested in Okafor.

Liverpool and AC Milan are also said to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, with a January transfer said to be possible for €35-€40million. 

Okafor has scored 10 goals and assisted two others in 22 appearances this season, with three of those goals coming in the Champions League - one goal against each team in Group E.

With the forward joining Man City defender Manuel Akanji at the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Switzerland, the player's focus will be on his nation for now but will have a huge decision to make once the tournament finishes.

Okafor has won eight caps for his country, scoring twice and bagging one assist.

