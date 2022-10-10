Report: Manchester City Only Real Threat To Newcastle United Over Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has been a revelation for Newcastle United since his £40million-move from Olympique Lyonnais in January of this year. All eyes are on the Brazilian to aid the Magpies' rise back to their historic heights.

Two brilliant goals in Newcastle's demolition of Brentford on Saturday took the midfielder's tally at the club to seven goals and two assists in 24 appearances.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are the 'most realistic' threat to draw the 24-year-old away from Tyneside.

Guimaraes is said to be the perfect player for a Pep Guardiola system and seems to be the only possibility if other Premier League clubs were to come calling for the Brazilian's signature.

With the futures of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gündoğan relatively unknown, Guimaraes could be a potential replacement for those particular star players, with the ability to quickly turn defence into attack, and even an eye for goal.

It seems, however, that Newcastle would be under no pressure to sell their newly-attained asset, with the takeover proving positive for attracting up-and-coming superstars.

With no release clause, at the request of the player, Man City may have to offer big if they are to land Guimaraes.

