Report: Manchester City Planning Approach For Villareal Winger Yeremy Pino

Manchester City have a great track record of developing young players and getting a significant profit for them as we have seen this summer with the sales of Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia now they are interested in bringing another youngster full of potential to the club.

Villareal winger Yeremy Pino, who has recently signed a new contract at the Spanish club, is attracting interest from plenty of clubs with Manchester City being one of them.

Yeremy Pino

Yeremy Pino in action for The Yellow Submarine

The 19-year-old plays on the right-wing and City only have Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez for the flank positions this season so a move could make sense with Pino learning off those three senior starters.

According to Fichajes Manchester City and Liverpool are the two most interested sides for Pino who played 40 games last season in all competitions scoring seven goals and getting four assists.

Arsenal and Chelsea who have battled it out for several players this summer with Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raphinha all being linked to both before joining their respective now Pino is reportedly catching their attention as well which could lead to another battle between the London pair.

Pino developed and matured that much last season he was given the trust to play in the Champions League round of 16 against Juventus and being involved in the matchday squad against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals before an ankle injury met he could not be involved against Liverpool.

It is clear to see that he is a huge talent and due to his nationality he may prefer a move to City to link-up with Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City

