Report: Manchester City Plotting Late Swoop For Arsenal's Kieran Tierney

Manchester City may now be considering a late swoop for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer.

Manchester City are in the hunt for a new left-back, and may turn their attention to Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney. Arsenal signed Manchester City's left-back this summer in Oleksandr Zinchenko, it may be Manchester City who now attempt to sign their left-back.

It is now currently known how open Arsenal would be to selling the player.

Kieran Tierney

Manchester City may be plotting a move for Kieran Tierney.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City may be open to plotting a late swoop for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer. Pep Guardiola has a number of players on the list to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, and Kieran Tierney may be one of them.

Kieran Tierney is one of many players on the radar for Manchester City, with Raphael Guerreiro emerging as a favourite at the moment. The Portuguese international has one-year left on his Borussia Dortmund deal.

The Scottish left-back is happy at Arsenal, but an approach from Manchester City could be enough to turn the head of any player. Arsenal are unlikely to want to sell the player, but Manchester City could give them an offer they can't refuse.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is another name discussed, and he makes up the Premier League players on the list for Manchester City.

Interest has cooled on VFB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa, amid rumours that the player was the outright favourite to be signed by the club.

