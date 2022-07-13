Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Prepared To Let Liam Delap Leave In The Coming Weeks

Manchester City have let both attackers Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling leave in the transfer window, now the Premier League Champions are going to allow another attacker leave the club.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have come through the door at The Etihad this summer to make sure Pep Guardiola doesn't feel the loss of Jesus and Sterling but one they may regret losing is Delap due to the high potential the 19-year-old has.

Liam Delap

Delap celebrating for the youth team

Delap has been highly rated at City ever since he joined back in 2019 from Derby County and has went onto play six games for the senior side scoring once against Bournemouth in the League Cup last season.

City have let several promising youngsters leave permanently already this summer with the pick of the bunch being Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia who both joined Southampton but have got buyback clauses instilled in their contracts.

According to Fabrizio Romano Liam Delap in the coming weeks will be the next youngster to leave the club.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley are interested in a loan move having already taken Taylor Harewood-Bellis on loan from City and Cj Egan-Riley on a free deal.

Whilst Southampton also want to acquire his services but on a permanent deal to make it their third signing from the Premier League Champions this summer.

The England under-19 international may believe the best thing for his future is a move away and City may believe the best move for them is to see how he plays consistently in the top league.

