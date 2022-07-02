Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Prepared To Offer German International Ilkay Gundogan To Juventus

Central defender Nathan Ake may be on his way out this summer which could leave Pep Guardiola short at the back which is why it makes sense that City have been linked with Matthijs De Ligt and are prepared to offer players as well as money.

Juventus could be open to letting De Ligt go if the right price is on the table from interested clubs with Chelsea also being linked with the defender.

Gundogan celebrating on the last day of the season 

Gundogan has been linked with a move away from City this transfer window and the Premier League Champions could be tempted to offer him to the Serie A side to get the Holland international according to Calcio Mercato.

The midfielder has been a key man under Guardiola at The Citizens and last season he was the hero as he scored the winner against Aston Villa on the last day of the season to secure the Premier League title.

In all competitions last season the 31-year-old played 41 games scoring ten goals showing how he can till contribute massively. 

De Ligt

De Ligt and Chiellini in action

 However in the report it states that Juventus would rather have Oleksandr Zinchenko in the transfer package for the defender who has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

If Ake does leave it could accelerate this potential deal.

