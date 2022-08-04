Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Progressing In Talks To Sign Sergio Gomez

Manchester City are now reportedly progressing in talks to sign Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez.

City are moving forward in negotiations for Sergio Gomez, but are also said to be looking for another left-back at the same time. The 21-year old Spanish defender is seen as a player who they club can develop, and is not said to be part of the first-team plans next season.

Anderlecht are said to be holding out for a fee of €15million for their player of the year from last season.

Sergio Gomez

Talks are progressing between Anderlecht and Manchester City over Sergio Gomez.

According to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports News, Manchester City are progressing in talks to sign Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The club are interested in signing Gomez as a player for development, and are still in the market for a first choice left-back for next season.

City had offered €10million for Gomez initially, but the Belgian club are said to want around €15million for the player. Gomez played under Vincent Kompany last season, and won the clubs player of the year award.

No defender in the Belgian League had more goals and assists than Sergio Gomez did last season. City are interested in signing him and sending him on loan to fellow City Football Group team Girona. Yan Couto is already on loan at the club.

City are in the market for a first choice full-back and have identified a couple of names. Borna Sosa is a name that keeps coming up in reports in the media, and Florian Plettenburg has said City viewed the player as a Plan B to Marc Cucurella.

Will Manchester City sign Sergio Gomez?

