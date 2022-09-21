Report: Manchester City Pursued Jude Bellingham When He Was At Birmingham City

Manchester City are heavily expected to be part of the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, and it has now been revealed the Manchester club have been admiring the midfielder for a long long time.

A lot has been made of the fact Manchester United wanted Bellingham before he made the decision to sign for Borussia Dortmund, but it has now came to light that Manchester City were interested in the player as well.

Pep Guardiola is expected to want to sign Bellingham this summer, and will be hoping the club get the deal done this time around.

Manchester City wanted Bellingham at Birmingham City. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to the Athletic, Manchester City pursued Jude Bellingham when he was at Birmingham City in the Championship in his first season in professional football.

The midfielder stood out in a team full of senior men at 16-years old, and was the best player on the pitch in many of the games that year. Manchester United made an attempt to sign the player, but he chose to sign for Borussia instead.

Jude Bellingham wants a move back to England. IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City were also there, but in the end Bellingham decided a move to Germany was best for his development. His decision has proven to be quite successful; with his stock rising exponentially since signing.

The race is on this summer, and Manchester City are expected to be right in the thick of it. The decision will in the end sit with Bellingham.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: