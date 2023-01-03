Report: Manchester City Push Liverpool Out Of Jude Bellingham Transfer Battle

One of the transfer battles of the upcoming summer will be for English international Jude Bellingham as all the top sides in Europe will be wanting the 19-year-old to be the force of their midfield for the next decade.

The three sides who are the favourites for the Borussia Dortmund man are Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all reportedly had an interest but it would appear that they are now out of the running for the former Birmingham City man.

However there now seems like there has been another change to the transfer saga.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Liverpool looking for Jude Bellingham alternative

The six-time European Champions were meant to have done a lot of work behind-the-scenes to make sure they are the frontrunners for him however now according to a report they are looking at alternatives as they are set to be priced out of a deal for Bellingham.

According to Mail Sport Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes due to the fact that they will not be able to compete with the likes of City and Real Madrid.

Bellingham had a very impressive World Cup which would not have helped Liverpool as his stocks have risen even more after his nine goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

Due to the finances Chelsea have an outside chance of securing his signature as well however it does seems that the two favourites are now Real Madrid and Manchester City with Liverpool being left in the background.

