Report: Manchester City ramp up interest in Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka

After Manchester City secured the signature of Erling Haaland, the club promised more signings will follow. With many reports claiming City will be wanting to strengthen the middle of the park, perhaps they will also be recruiting for out wide.

Manchester City have already proven they mean business this summer transfer window, with the early acquisitions of Argentine Starlet Julian Alvarez and one of Europe's brightest stars in Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / Sportimage

IMAGO / Sportimage

Now the Daily Mail are reporting that the Sky Blue's are interested in luring Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to the Etihad. Stating " The Premier League champions are now closely monitoring developments regarding Saka's future".

It is to no surprise that the Citizens are admirers of Bukayo Saka after consistently impressing since graduating from Arsenal's academy, but the real interest comes due to the fact that his current deal expires in 2024 (should Arsenal trigger his one-year extension), meaning City may be able to get the Gunner's number 7 at a reduced fee or even on a free shall City wait it out.

However, Manchester City are reportedly not the only Premier League Club with major interest in the Englishman, "Along with their biggest domestic rivals Liverpool, City have earmarked 20-year-old winger Saka as a future target."

If there is smoke to this fire, we may see England's current two best sides go head-to-head on and off the pitch over the next few transfer windows, should they both peruse their interest in Bukayo Saka.

