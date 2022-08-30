Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Reach Agreement In Principle To Sign Manuel Akanji

Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

In a deal that came out of the blue today, Manchester City have now reached an agreement in principle to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The defender would have left for free next summer, but Pep Guardiola's side are swooping in, and expecting to sign the Swiss defender before the deadline tomorrow.

No defender is expected to leave Manchester City, and Akanji's signing is just for more cover at the back.

Manuel Akanji

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Manuel Akanji. The deal came out of the blue today, with Pep Guardiola wanting more cover at the back.

The injury of Nathan Ake may have had something to do with this, with the Manchester City manager possibly wary of the lack of cover at the back towards the end of last season.

Fabrizio Romano stated on his YouTube that the signing will happen, and Manuel Akanji will become a Manchester City player before deadline day ends tomorrow.

Manchester City offered €17million for the player, which Borussia Dortmund have now accepted. Akanji had one-year left on his deal, and was not planning on signing a new contract at the German club.

The Swiss international is a ball playing centre-back, which will really suit Pep Guardiola's playing style, the player is expected to challenge for a first-team place upon arrival at the club.

