Report: Manchester City Reach Full Agreement With Arminia Bielefeld Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

Manchester City have reached full agreement with Ariminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, the goalkeeper is set to join the blues subject to the City board finding a solution for Zack Steffen.

Manchester City are ready to make Stefan Ortega their new second choice goalkeeper, but need to move Zack Steffen on either on loan or permanently before they can officially sign Ortega.

Stefan Ortega is set to join Manchester City

Stefan Ortega is set to join Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that a full agreement had been reached with Stefan Ortega. The contract is set to be completed when Manchester City find a solution for Zack Steffen.

Stefan Ortega posted his farewell message to the Arminia Bielefeld fans on Instagram late last night, amid rumors he was set to sign for Manchester City. City will soon announce their third signing of the summer, after an agreement was reached with Kalvin Phillips.

The German Goalkeeper will be second choice to Ederson, confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. Manchester City are working hard to move Zack Steffen on. 

Steffen has been linked with a move to Burnley to replace the outgoing Nick Pope. Vincent Kompany's presence in the Burnley hot seat is an enticing prospect for Manchester City players in search of game time at the minute.

Stefan Ortega is set to be a blue, will he be succesful at Manchester City?

