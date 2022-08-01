Report: Manchester City Ready To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal

Manchester City are now reportedly ready to walk away from a deal for Marc Cucurella.

City are preparing to walk away from a deal for their number one target Marc Cucurella. The club are heavily interested in signing the Spanish full-back, but are not prepared to pay Brighton's asking price for the player. Brighton want £50million, but City are only prepared to pay £40million.

Cucurella wants the move and is still pushing, but the Manchester club look set to walk away.

Brighton will not budge, and City are not prepared to pay the amount they want. The deal is in real danger of falling apart. Cucurella has handed in a transfer request as first reported by Fabrizio Romano, but even that hasn't changed his clubs stance.

City are now set to focus their attention on their alternatives. Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart is an option, Alex Grimaldo from Benfica is admired and Raphael Guerreiro has been internally discussed according to Pol Ballus.

Cucurella is said to be highly disappointed with Brighton, and views their price tag unrealistic. The player will continue to push for the move, but for the time being his club are holding firm.

