Report: Manchester City Reject £16million Bid From Southampton For Liam Delap

Manchester City have rejected a bid worth £16million for striker Liam Delap. Southampton want Delap on a permanent deal, but City are not yet ready to part with the player. The Blue's would prefer any deal seeing Delap leave the club this summer would be a loan deal. Southampton have the player as a main target.

Southampton have already signed Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia on permanent deals from City, and are now hoping to add Liam Delap to that list.

Manchester City have rejected a bid for Liam Delap from Southampton. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have rejected a £16million bid from Southampton for Liam Delap. Liam Delap is a top target for Southampton, but there is no agreement in place for the player.

Manchester City have made clear they are not interested in allowing Delap to leave on a permanent deal. A loan is something they would look at, as they appreciate game time is needed for the player at this stage of his career.

Southampton really want Delap on a permanent, but it is currently unlikely that City will change their mind on the status of the striker.

The bid was in the region of £16million, which is a great fee for a player who has very rarely featured for City's first time. The sale would bring Manchester City's overall transfer profit from academy players this summer to just under £60million.

Burnley are interested in Delap on loan, after his team-mate Aro Muric joined Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan Riley at the club yesterday. City would be more likely to allow Delap to join Vincent Kompany's Burnley at loan than to allow him to leave for Southampton on a permanent deal.

Will Manchester City sell Liam Delap?

