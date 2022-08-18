Report: Manchester City Reject £67million Bid For Bernardo Silva From PSG

Manchester City have reportedly rejected a £67million pound bid from PSG for midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Reports of interest for Bernardo Silva from PSG broke yesterday, and Manchester City have now reportedly rejected a £67million bid from the French champions for the Portuguese midfielder.

Manchester City have an £85million pound valuation on the player, and will not budge from that.

According to French publication Le10sports, PSG have had a £67million bid for Bernardo Silva rejected by Manchester City. PSG's interest became evident yesterday, with Luis Campos being a long time admirer of the player.

PSG face well documented interest from Barcelona for the player, but neither club are currently thought to be able to reach the valuation Manchester City have set on the player.

Manchester City reportedly rejected the proposal outright, with no desire for further negotiations. According to sources close to us here at The City Transfer Room, PSG will not have enough funds in the bank to reach Manchester City's £85million fee.

Bernardo Silva wants Barcelona, with his feelings towards a potential move to PSG unknown. Barcelona are trying to work out the financial complexities of the deal before making a proposal, with Financial Fair Play something they must be wary of.

PSG may be expected to go back in with another proposal for the midfielder, but Manchester City's unwillingness to negotiate may force the French Champions to look elsewhere in their pursuit of a player.

