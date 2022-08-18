Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Reject £67million Bid For Bernardo Silva From PSG

Manchester City have reportedly rejected a £67million pound bid from PSG for midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Reports of interest for Bernardo Silva from PSG broke yesterday, and Manchester City have now reportedly rejected a £67million bid from the French champions for the Portuguese midfielder.

Manchester City have an £85million pound valuation on the player, and will not budge from that.

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have rejected a bid for Bernardo Silva from PSG.

According to French publication Le10sports, PSG have had a £67million bid for Bernardo Silva rejected by Manchester City. PSG's interest became evident yesterday, with Luis Campos being a long time admirer of the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PSG face well documented interest from Barcelona for the player, but neither club are currently thought to be able to reach the valuation Manchester City have set on the player. 

Manchester City reportedly rejected the proposal outright, with no desire for further negotiations. According to sources close to us here at The City Transfer Room, PSG will not have enough funds in the bank to reach Manchester City's £85million fee.

Bernardo Silva wants Barcelona, with his feelings towards a potential move to PSG unknown. Barcelona are trying to work out the financial complexities of the deal before making a proposal, with Financial Fair Play something they must be wary of.

PSG may be expected to go back in with another proposal for the midfielder, but Manchester City's unwillingness to negotiate may force the French Champions to look elsewhere in their pursuit of a player. 

                          Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Julian Alvarez Details Sergio Aguero's Role In Signing For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett14 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett49 minutes ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Reports In Spain: Bernardo Silva Will Play For Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Still Wants To Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Stay Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Still Believe They Can Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
Bernardo
Match Coverage

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago