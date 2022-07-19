Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Reject Permanent Move Approach For Liam Delap From Southampton

Manchester City have rejected an approach for Liam Delap on a permanent move from Southampton. The Premier League club approached City about the possibility of signing Liam Delap on a permanent move, but have been rejected. Southampton have held long standing interest in Delap, but Manchester City are not prepared to let him go yet.

City value Delap, and are not yet ready to see him leave the club on a permanent basis.

Liam Delap

Liam Delap is not expected to leave Manchester City permanently this summer.

According to Sam Lee from the Athletic, Manchester City have rejected a permanent approach for striker Liam Delap from Southampton. Manchester City and Southampton have a good relationship, with City having already sold Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu to the Saints, but Liam Delap is a player they don't want to lose yet.

The Premier League champions would prefer Delap to be loaned out, and would like the loan to be to a Championship club. 

Vincent Kompany's Burnley could be the best suitors, with a number of Manchester City players already on loan at Turf Moor.

Liam Delap is coming off the back of the under-19 Euro's, where England won the tournament. The striker is keen to get some game time under his belt, having spent last season in the City Youth academy. Delap has scored 47 goals and delivered 16 assists in 68 career games so far.

City value the player, and are not yet willing to part with him permanently. The club have made nearly £40million from academy player sales this summer already, but Liam Delap will not add to that fee.

