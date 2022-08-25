Report: Manchester City Reject PSG'S €70million Bid For Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have rejected PSG'S €70million bid for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona are now longer the only team putting their name in the hat for Bernardo Silva this summer, with PSG having a €70million bid rejected for the midfielder in the last day.

The French side really want the player, with Luis Campos being a massive fan of the Portuguese midfielder.

Manchester City have rejected a bid of €70million for Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Duncan Castles, Manchester City have rejected a €70million bid from PSG for Bernardo Silva today. The club have always maintained that a fee in the region of €90million was the fee they would sell for.

Pep Guardiola reportedly wanted the bid rejected, as he feels selling a player of Bernardo Silva's quality to a team who are already as strong as PSG would hinder Manchester City's chances in the Champions League next season.

Barcelona are a club that Manchester City have a great relationship with, and if Bernardo Silva was to leave the club, Manchester City would prefer he went to the Catalan Giants instead of PSG.

Duncan Castles also stated that Bernardo Silva has rejected a new contract offer at Manchester City, which would have seen him earn wages close to what Kevin De Bruyne earns at the club.

The player really wants to join Barcelona, and if it is not possible financially this summer on Barcelona's side this summer, the player may still join the club next summer or even in January after the World Cup.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: