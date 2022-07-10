Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Rejected An Approach From Chelsea For Centre-Back Aymeric Laporte

Chelsea were interested in a number of Manchester City players when the club began negotiations last month, and it has been reported today that Aymeric Laporte was one of them players.

Chelsea are set to sign Raheem Sterling from City, and are moving closer to an agreement for Nathan Ake too. Oleksandr Zincheko was another player they expressed their interest in, but Manchester City definitely turned down an approach for Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte

Manchester City were not willing to lose Aymeric Laporte

According to Standard Sport, Manchester City turned down an approach for Aymeric Laporte from Chelsea. City see Laporte as an integral part of their back line ahead of the new season, and were happier to negotiate over Ake instead of the Spanish defender.

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Nathan Ake in a deal worth £42million. City have plans to replace Ake, with Josko Gvardiol and Pau Torres two possible options.

Laporte played more than any centre-back for City last season, and was a very important part of the side that won the Premier League.

Manchester City were not interested in doing business for the Spanish International.

Chelsea and City are expected to be in contact in the coming days to finalise a move for Nathan Ake.

