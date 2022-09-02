Report: Manchester City Rejected Chance To Sign Neymar This Summer

The rumours about Neymar to Manchester City were present during the transfer window this summer, and it turns out there was some sort of smoke to the fire.

It has now been revealed the player was offered to the club, but the opportunity was not something Manchester City felt was right for them.

Neymar will remain at PSG for the season, but the fact he was offered elsewhere may point to the fact things are not all rosy in Paris.

Manchester City turned down the chance to sign Neymar. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Marca, PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City this summer, but the club rejected the chance to sign the Brazilian.

Pep Guardiola never got the chance to manage Neymar at Barcelona, and that is perhaps the reason why he turned down the chance to take him to Manchester City.

The club did not feel it was an opportunity they wanted to avail, despite not directly replacing Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus.

Julian Alvarez is more than likely the reason Neymar wasn't signed. The Argentinian proved his class against Nottingham Forest, and the signature of a superstar like Neymar would have halted his progress.

There is massive belief around Alvarez internally at Manchester City, and Neymar would have been a risk they were not willing to take at the expense of Alvarez.

The player's massive wage bill may have also been a deciding factor in Manchester City turning down the opportunity to sign him.

