Report: Manchester City Rejected The Chance To Sign Frenkie De Jong From Barcelona

It has emerged today that Manchester City were offered the chance to sign highly rated midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona this summer, an opportunity they rejected.

Frenkie De Jong has been linked to Manchester City in recent weeks due to Barcelona's interest in City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but reports came out today suggesting it was Manchester City who weren't interested in the signing.

Frenkie De Jong in action for Holland IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Gerard Romero today reported that Manchester City turned down the chance to sign Frenkie De Jong after Barcelona offered the player to them.

City are one of a number of clubs Barcelona offered Frenkie De Jong to, and exclusive City Transfer Room source confirmed the other two were Bayern Munich and PSG.

According to Sport, Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for Frenkie De Jong, but it may have been the blue half of Manchester if they had moved for the player.

Manchester City not wanting to sell Bernardo Silva may have something to do with them not making an approach, as Barcelona may have asked for Silva as part of negotiations.

Manchester City have strengthened in midfield, with Kalvin Phillips expected to be done in the coming days.

Were Manchester City right to turn down Frenkie De Jong?

