Report: Manchester City Scouts Sent To Watch Lyon Starlet

Malo Gusto is an emerging talent in European football, with many big clubs battling for the 19-year-old's signature.

With the Olympique Lyonnais man mainly developing in an attacking midfield role, Gusto's switch to right-back has drawn eyes from clubs all over the globe for his mix of attacking play and ability to defend.

According to 90min, Manchester City, alongside Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, have sent scouts to take notes on the French attacking right-back.

Besides the Premier League clubs named above, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have expressed their interest in the teenage sensation.

Gusto seems to show a mixture of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo in his unique style of play, bagging six assists in 48 Lyon appearances.

The Frenchman signed a deal with Lyon last year, which would see the defender stay at the club until 2024.

However, it is believed the club are ready to reward Gusto with another contract due to his rise in stature, and in an attempt to scare away the number of clubs interested.

At just 19 years old, Gusto is one to keep an eye on. The future is bright for this young Frenchman.

