Report: Manchester City Send Scouts To Watch Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry Amid Rumors

Manchester City have sent scouts to monitor Serge Gnabry amid rumors he is keen on a switch to England. 

The German is reported to have tuned down a contract extension at Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are interested in replacing Raheem Sterling with Gnabry. 

Serge Gnabry for Germany 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have sent scouts to monitor Serge Gnabry. The Manchester Club however are yet to submit an official offer to the Bavarian club.

Gnabry has reportedly turned down a contract extension, and Bayern Munich are prepared to let the winger go if he doesn't change his mind. 

Manchester City are set to part with English winger Raheem Sterling for a fee of around £45million, and are keen on Serge Gnabry as a replacement. Gnabry will be available for a fee of around £35million. 

Manchester United also share an interest in the German winger. With Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave the club, and Ajax winger Antony's price tag set at £80million, United may turn to Gnabry. 

The scouts were sent to moniter whether Serge Gnabry would fit a Pep Guardiola side, who left Bayern a year before the winger joined. 

Is Serge Gnabry a good option to replace Raheem Sterling? 

