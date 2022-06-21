Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Set Hefty Price Tag On Bernardo Silva To Fend Off Interest From Barcelona

The Catalan giants have been convinced that they can sign the Portuguese international but due to the enormous price which was inevitably going to be set on him that may not be the case for much longer.

In a recent press conference speaking about Manchester City's arranged a charity friendly with Barcelona at the Camp Nou which takes place on 24th August Pep Guardiola gave a pretty stern response to someone asking about Silva's future.

Silva

Silva on international duty 

He said: "As of today, in my opinion, Bernardo Silva will continue with Manchester City next season, our goal, as a club, is for him to stay with us."

Maybe he said this with the knowledge of how much will be needed to take the midfielder away from The Etihad as according to Fabrizio Romano the Premier League Champions wants 85/90m euros.

Barcelona have yet to open talks due to the fact that they need to sell Frenkie De Jong to have any hopes of securing a deal and negotiations with Manchester United for the Dutchman are going very slowly.

Silva was the name that was brought up in a meeting a few days ago with Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes.

The key thing is that Bernardo Silva is open to leaving the club this summer so if Barcelona can find the funds maybe we will never see Silva in a City shirt again.

