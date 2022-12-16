Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka impressed while on England duty at the FIFA World Cup, attracting attention from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka were two of England's greatest performers during the nation's FIFA World Cup campaign over in Qatar, as the two stars helped take Gareth Southgate's side to the quarterfinals, before bowing out to the current world champions - France.

The World Cup gave these two prospects a platform to show exactly what they are capable of, bringing home a total of five goal contributions.

According to 90min, Manchester City are interested in a double swoop for the England pair. Especially with Saka's contract talks stalling at Arsenal and the chances of seeing Bellingham move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer, both transfers could be highly likely.

Man City's interest in both players has been heavily rumoured, with some of those rumours suggesting the club have been keeping tabs on Arsenal's young star for 12 months.

Both prospects are currently weighing up their options at their respective clubs, and are set to continue talks about contracts once the World Cup is over and club football begins once again.

At 19 years and 21 years of age, Bellingham and Saka are two of the most promising players in world football, let alone just the England team. 

