Report: Manchester City Set To Offer Riyad Mahrez New Contract After Raheem Sterling Departure

Manchester City are set to reward Riyad Mahrez's performances with a new contract ahead of next season. The winger was tremendous for the Blue's last season on the way to lifting the Premier League title, and is now in line for a new contract.

Raheem Sterling's departure along with Gabriel Jesus means Mahrez will play a pivotal role next season as the guaranteed starting right-winger.

Riyad

Riyad Mahrez against West Ham

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are set to offer Riyad Mahrez a new contract after the departure of Raheem Sterling. Mahrez will be offered a new deal, and City are also lining up new contracts for Phil Foden and Rodri.

Manchester City will be keen to tie down Riyad Mahrez to a long-term deal after the loss of Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. Mahrez finished as the clubs top scorer in all competitions last season, and will play an even more important role this season if Manchester City don't sign replacements for the two outgoings.

Rodri and Phil Foden are also set for new deals. The Phil Foden deal will be of huge importance considering how highly City value him. 

Is it important Manchester City tie Riyad Mahrez down long-term?

