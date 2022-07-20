Report: Manchester City Set To Open Official Talks With Brighton For Defender Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are now set to open talks with Brighton for defender Marc Cucurella. City have just sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, and are now set to push ahead with their number one target for left-back. Pep Guardiola has had Cucurella as a preference from the beginning, and now City are pushing to get the deal done.

Cucurella is open to a move to City, and the club are now preparing to launch an official bid to Brighton.

Marc Cucurella has almost verbally agreed personal terms with Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are set to open official talks with Brighton for defender Marc Cucurella. The club and the player have almost reached a full verbal agreement on personal terms, and now Manchester City are ready to push ahead and agree a fee with Brighton.

According to Graeme Bailey, Brighton want more than the £50million Arsenal paid them for Ben White last season. Manchester City are reportedly not willing to pay above £50million, so the opening bid will be intriguing.

Brighton are expecting a bid to come through the door, and owner Tony Bloom has said that they will have to consider it when the time comes.

Pep Guardiola has always had Cucurella as his main target, with the club and Guardiola on the same wave length when it came to the defender. Borna Sosa is an option should Brighton and City not be able to come to an agreement on a fee.

Manchester City have moved fast after the sale of Zinchenko, which hasn't even been officially announced by Arsenal yet. Cucurella will be his replacement, and will fight for a spot with new Manchester City number seven Joao Cancelo at left-back.

