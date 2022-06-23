Report: Manchester City Set To Sign Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega From Arminia Bielefeld
Manchester City are set to sign Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld
Ortega was one of the most highly rated Goalkeepers in the Bundesliga last season, and Manchester City are keen to sign the player.
According to Kicker, Manchester City are set to sign the 29 year-old on a free transfer.
Stefan Ortega had an impressive season for Arminia Bielefeld last season, only Yann Somer made more saves than Stefan Ortega in the Bundesliga last season (121)
This news may have repurcussions in the Manchester City squad, as Manchester City signing a keeper may mean Zack Steffan leaves the club.
Steffan will be keen to chase first team football, with Gavin Bazunu already taking that route as he signed for Southampton. The signing of Stefan Ortega could mean Zack Steffan moves on.
This will be Manchester City's first signing since they landed Erling Haaland. Stefan Ortega is set to be number two to Ederson in the Manchester City net, but will be hoping for fight for the number one.
Manchester City are active in the window, and while it might not be the Kalvin Phillips or Marc Cucurella people were looking for, it's a signing nonetheless.
