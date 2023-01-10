Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Set To Sign Maximo Perrone

Manchester City are set to push to finalise their first signing of the January transfer window by signing Velez Sarsfield youngster Maximo Perrone.

Manchester City are set to go back to the Argentinian Primera Division to do some transfer business after the success of Julian Alvarez so far.

Alvarez was signed last January from River Plate but spent the second half of the season remaining at his first ever senior side before joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Even though he has only been at the club since the start of this current campaign his signing can be considered a success due to the fact the 22-year-old has scored eight goals for City already even though he has been back-up to Erling Haaland.

So now they are looking at signing another player from the league which has been renowned for having special talents.

Maximo Perrone

Manchester City pushing for Maximo Perrone

According to Sky Sports Manchester City are on the verge of signing Argentina under 20 international Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.

He is viewed as a player for the future rather than someone who will challenge for a place in the first-team right now like Julian Alvarez done.

The Premier League Champions are said to have beaten several sides to the signing with the deal set to be confirmed some time soon.

Last season Perrone played 15 games for Velez Sarsfield with the Primera Division starting in January so City will be looking to sign the player before the new season begins.

