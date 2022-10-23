Report: Manchester City Set To Splash £100million On AC Milan Star
It is no secret that Kyle Walker has been struggling with injury in the later stages of his footballing career, most recently undergoing groin surgery.
With Joao Cancelo being deployed at left-back, rather than his preferred position on the right, and Sergio Gomez currently a prospect, Pep Guardiola may be pressured into going into the market for another full-back.
According to Calcio Mercato Web, Manchester City are interested in bringing AC Milan star Theo Hernandez to the Premier League but would need to offer around £100million to secure the Frenchman's signature.
This is not the first time Man City have been linked with the 23-year-old, with some Cityzens begging for the club to sign the attack-minded defender for several seasons now.
Hernandez is part of the Milan side sat in second place in Serie A, with a goal and two assists helping the Italian giants to the same number of points as leaders Napoli.
In 135 appearances in red and black, the left-back has racked up an incredible 21 goals and 26 assists, which would explain Guardiola's admiration for the player.
Hernandez is also a key part of the France national team under Didier Deschamp, with five goal contributions in seven appearances.
