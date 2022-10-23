Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Set To Splash £100million On AC Milan Star

(Photo by IMAGO / sportphoto24)

Report: Manchester City Set To Splash £100million On AC Milan Star

Manchester City have been linked with a massive money move for an AC Milan star, and it's not Rafael Leao.

It is no secret that Kyle Walker has been struggling with injury in the later stages of his footballing career, most recently undergoing groin surgery.

With Joao Cancelo being deployed at left-back, rather than his preferred position on the right, and Sergio Gomez currently a prospect, Pep Guardiola may be pressured into going into the market for another full-back.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Manchester City are interested in bringing AC Milan star Theo Hernandez to the Premier League but would need to offer around £100million to secure the Frenchman's signature.

This is not the first time Man City have been linked with the 23-year-old, with some Cityzens begging for the club to sign the attack-minded defender for several seasons now.

Hernandez is part of the Milan side sat in second place in Serie A, with a goal and two assists helping the Italian giants to the same number of points as leaders Napoli.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 135 appearances in red and black, the left-back has racked up an incredible 21 goals and 26 assists, which would explain Guardiola's admiration for the player.

Hernandez is also a key part of the France national team under Didier Deschamp, with five goal contributions in seven appearances.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City Close The Gap To Arsenal After Victory Against Brighton - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Former Manchester City Academy Star Eyed Up By Manchester United - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Could Return To Turkey - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Aleksandr Kolarov Enthused by ‘Dangerous’ Manchester City Defender - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Pep Guardiola Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of Brighton Game - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus
News

Arsenal Fail To Restore Four Point Gap At The Top Of The Table

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Manchester City Close The Gap To Arsenal After Victory Against Brighton

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo in Manchester City v Brighton
Match Coverage

WATCH: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1

By Jake Mahon
Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen
Transfer Rumours

Report: Former Manchester City Academy Star Eyed Up By Manchester United

By Harri Burton
Gundogan Cover Away Kit
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Could Return To Turkey

By Harri Burton
Joao Cancelo & Roberto Firmino
Features/Opinions

Report: Aleksandr Kolarov Enthused by ‘Dangerous’ Manchester City Defender

By Matt Skinner
Kalvin Phillips
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of Brighton Game

By Elliot Thompson
John Stones
News

John Stones Back In Manchester City Training Ahead Of Brighton Clash

By Elliot Thompson