Report: Manchester City Set To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal

Manchester City are now reportedly set to walk away from the Marc Cucurella deal due to Brighton refusing to lower their valuation of the player. Brighton have indicated they are unwilling to accept a fee lower than £50million, and City are not willing to pay that amount for Cucurella. The Blue's are now set to walk away from the deal.

Personal terms are agreed between City and the player, but the deal looks to be in real jeopardy due to Brighton's asking price.

Manchester City are considering walking away from the deal for Marc Cucurella.e IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Manchester City are close to walking away from the Marc Cucurella transfer after it became evident Brighton would not entertain any offers below £50million.

The clubs have been in negotiations over the player, but Brighton are unwilling to compromise on their asking price for the player. The club want £50million or more, similar to the transfer fee they got for Ben White from Arsenal.

City will pay up to £40million for Cucurella, but are not willing to rise above that fee. The club already had a bid rejected for the left-back in the region of £30million, and don't believe Brighton's valuation of the left-back is a fair one.

City have other alternatives in the form of Borna Sosa, which was confirmed by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports News, and Alex Grimaldo from Benfica. Both are cheaper alternatives to Cucurella, although neither are a number one target for City.

Pep Guardiola has wanted Cucurella from day one and believes the player is perfect for the club.

Discussions will continue in the next few days, but if Brighton do not lower their asking price, Manchester City will walk away.

Read More Manchester City Coverage