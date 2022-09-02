Report: Manchester City Sign Farid Alfa-Ruprecht From Hamburg

Farid Alfa-Ruprecht has signed for Manchester City from Hamburg. The 16-year old winger is highly rated, and was chased by a number of clubs this summer.

Manchester City have acquired his services, and view him as one for the future in their project.

Pep Guardiola's side beat two European giants to the signature of the highly rated German winger.

Manchester City beat two European Giants to the signing. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have completed the signing of 16-year old starlet Farid Alfa-Ruprecht from Hamburg. The signing was completed on the final day of deadline day.

The 16-year old is viewed internally as a player for the future at Manchester City. The academy has been weakened by a string of sales this year, and a player like Farid Alfa-Ruprecht will strengthen what's been lost.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich also had massive interest in the German under-17 international, but it is Manchester City who have completed his signing.

In terms of what Farid Alfa-Ruprecht is like as a player, he is a right-footed right winger. He scored two goals in five appearances in the under-17 Bundesliga Nord last season, and has represented Germany twice at under-16 level.

After letting highly rated players like Samuel Edozie go on deadline day, Manchester City were keen to boost the quality in the academy again. They've certainly done that in signing a player like Farid Alfa-Ruprecht.

The player has joined Manchester City on a permanent deal, and will be in action for the under-18s this season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: